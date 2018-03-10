USC vs. Arizona odds: Pac-12 championship game picks from computer model on 7-1 run

The Pac-12 tournament championship game between Arizona and USC tips at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Wildcats opened as 1.5-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.



Now, it has simulated USC vs. Arizona 10,000 times



We can tell you the model is digging the Under, saying it hits in 54 percent of simulations. In fact, it's calling for 144 total points to be scored, which would clear the Under by two.



The model knows Arizona beat USC by 14 earlier this season, but that game was on Arizona's home floor. Sophomore guard Rawle Alkins led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 20 points and a team-high five assists. He was one of four Arizona players in double-figures.



But just because Arizona already defeated USC this season doesn't mean lightning strikes twice on Saturday.



USC is playing its best basketball of the season right now and won six of its past seven games. The Trojans haven't been squeaking by their opponents, either; all but one win over that stretch was by double-figures.



USC dismantled Oregon, a 22-win team, by 20 points on Friday, using a ferocious defense to hold the Ducks to just 33 percent from the field. USC won the rebounding battle handedly, 41-25.



