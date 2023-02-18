Who's Playing

Nevada @ Utah State

Current Records: Nevada 20-6; Utah State 20-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Nevada and the Fresno State Bulldogs last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wolf Pack wrapped it up with a 77-66 win at home. Nevada can attribute much of their success to forward Darrion Williams, who had 16 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Kenan Blackshear, who had 19 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Utah State strolled past the Air Force Falcons with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 80-65. Among those leading the charge for Utah State was guard Max Shulga, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and seven boards.

Nevada is now 20-6 while the Aggies sit at 20-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wolf Pack rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average. Less enviably, Utah State is stumbling into the game with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Nevada have won nine out of their last 15 games against Utah State.