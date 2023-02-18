Who's Playing
Nevada @ Utah State
Current Records: Nevada 20-6; Utah State 20-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Nevada and the Fresno State Bulldogs last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wolf Pack wrapped it up with a 77-66 win at home. Nevada can attribute much of their success to forward Darrion Williams, who had 16 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Kenan Blackshear, who had 19 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Utah State strolled past the Air Force Falcons with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 80-65. Among those leading the charge for Utah State was guard Max Shulga, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and seven boards.
Nevada is now 20-6 while the Aggies sit at 20-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wolf Pack rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average. Less enviably, Utah State is stumbling into the game with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Nevada have won nine out of their last 15 games against Utah State.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Nevada 85 vs. Utah State 70
- Feb 11, 2022 - Nevada 85 vs. Utah State 72
- Jan 29, 2022 - Utah State 78 vs. Nevada 49
- Feb 28, 2021 - Utah State 87 vs. Nevada 66
- Feb 26, 2021 - Utah State 75 vs. Nevada 72
- Jan 11, 2020 - Utah State 80 vs. Nevada 70
- Mar 02, 2019 - Utah State 81 vs. Nevada 76
- Jan 02, 2019 - Nevada 72 vs. Utah State 49
- Feb 17, 2018 - Nevada 93 vs. Utah State 87
- Jan 13, 2018 - Nevada 83 vs. Utah State 57
- Mar 09, 2017 - Nevada 83 vs. Utah State 69
- Feb 18, 2017 - Nevada 77 vs. Utah State 66
- Feb 01, 2017 - Utah State 74 vs. Nevada 57
- Feb 24, 2016 - Nevada 73 vs. Utah State 68
- Jan 30, 2016 - Nevada 89 vs. Utah State 84