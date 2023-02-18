Who's Playing

Nevada @ Utah State

Current Records: Nevada 20-6; Utah State 20-7

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Utah State Aggies are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Wolf Pack had enough points to win and then some against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Friday, taking their contest 77-66. Nevada can attribute much of their success to forward Darrion Williams, who had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Kenan Blackshear, who had 19 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Utah State strolled past the Air Force Falcons with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 80-65. The Aggies can attribute much of their success to guard Max Shulga, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and seven boards.

Nevada is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Nevada is now 20-6 while Utah State sits at 20-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wolf Pack come into the game boasting the 20th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. Less enviably, the Aggies are stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $43.14

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won nine out of their last 15 games against Utah State.