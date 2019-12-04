Utah vs. Brigham Young: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Utah vs. Brigham Young basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Brigham Young (away)
Current Records: Utah 5-2; Brigham Young 6-3
What to Know
The Utah Utes have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brigham Young Cougars at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Utah took down the UC Davis Aggies 77-73 last Friday. The Utes' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Rylan Jones, who had 18 points and five assists, and F Timmy Allen, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, BYU simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Montana Tech Oredigger 98-63.
Their wins bumped the Utes to 5-2 and the Cougars to 6-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Utes come into the game boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.60%. The Cougars are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Utes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brigham Young have won two out of their last three games against Utah.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brigham Young 74 vs. Utah 59
- Dec 16, 2017 - Brigham Young 77 vs. Utah 65
- Dec 02, 2015 - Utah 83 vs. Brigham Young 75
