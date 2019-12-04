Utah vs. Brigham Young: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Brigham Young (away)

Current Records: Utah 5-2; Brigham Young 6-3

What to Know

The Utah Utes have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brigham Young Cougars at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Utah took down the UC Davis Aggies 77-73 last Friday. The Utes' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Rylan Jones, who had 18 points and five assists, and F Timmy Allen, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, BYU simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Montana Tech Oredigger 98-63.

Their wins bumped the Utes to 5-2 and the Cougars to 6-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Utes come into the game boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.60%. The Cougars are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Utes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Brigham Young have won two out of their last three games against Utah.