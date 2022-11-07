Who's Playing

LIU @ Utah

What to Know

The LIU Sharks and the Utah Utes will face off at 11 p.m. ET November 7th at Jon M. Huntsman Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Sharks were on the positive side of .500 (16-14) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Utah (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a loss, LIU will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Ticket Cost: $4.00

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 20-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.