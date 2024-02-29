Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UTSA and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tulsa 53-34.

UTSA came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Tulsa 14-13, UTSA 9-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at UTSA Convocation Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Saturday, the Golden Hurricane had just enough and edged the 49ers out 69-67. Tulsa was down 32-18 with 4:17 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Jared Garcia, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. PJ Haggerty was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, UTSA came into Saturday's match having lost seven straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-62 win over the Mean Green on Saturday.

UTSA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Carlton Linguard Jr., who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks, and Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Linguard Jr. is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Golden Hurricane now have a winning record of 14-13. As for the Roadrunners, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-19.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Tulsa against the Roadrunners in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 107-78 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UTSA is a slight 2-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against UTSA in the last 7 years.