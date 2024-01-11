Halftime Report

Southern Illinois and Valparaiso have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. Southern Illinois has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Valparaiso 44-24. This matchup looks nothing like the tight 66-62 margin from Southern Illinois' win over Valparaiso in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2023.

Southern Illinois entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Valparaiso step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Southern Illinois 11-4, Valparaiso 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso is crawling into this matchup hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while Southern Illinois will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Southern Illinois proved on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 71-64 win over the Redbirds.

Southern Illinois' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Trent Brown, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 2 assists, and Xavier Johnson, who scored 26 points along with nine assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Beacons opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-64 loss to the Flames.

Despite their loss, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kaspar Sepp, who scored ten points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Salukis are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for the Beacons, their loss was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Illinois just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 39.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Southern Illinois' sizeable advantage in that area, Valparaiso will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Southern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a big 9.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.