Alabama Crimson Tide @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Alabama 8-5, Vanderbilt 5-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at Memorial Gym. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Alabama will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Alabama has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Flames on the road to the tune of 101-56. Alabama's win was all the more impressive since Liberty was averaging only 62.43 points allowed on the season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Estrada, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Estrada continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They wrapped up 2023 with a 69-53 win over the Big Green.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds, and Ezra Manjon, who scored 23 points along with five assists. Lawrence continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Less helpful for Vanderbilt was Jason Rivera-Torres' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Crimson Tide and bumps their season record up to 8-5. As for the Commodores, their win bumped their record up to 5-8.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their shots per game this season. Given Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Alabama against Vanderbilt when the teams last played back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 101-44 win. With Alabama ahead 43-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Alabama is a big 13.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.