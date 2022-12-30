Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 6-7; Vanderbilt 6-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be on the road. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Gym. The Lions will be seeking to avenge the 78-70 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 25 of 2019.
The stars were brightly shining for Southeastern Louisiana in an 80-62 win over the Southern Jaguars last week.
Meanwhile, the Commodores picked up a 70-62 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last Thursday. Vanderbilt's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Liam Robbins, who had 14 points in addition to nine rebounds, and guard Jordan Wright, who had 12 points. Wright had some trouble finding his footing against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Their wins bumped the Lions to 6-7 and Vanderbilt to 6-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Southeastern Louisiana and Vanderbilt clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vanderbilt won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Vanderbilt 78 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 70