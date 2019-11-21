Villanova vs. MTSU odds, line: 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 17 Villanova Wildcats look to build on their recent success when they take on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders during the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday in men's college basketball action in Conway, S.C. The Wildcats (2-1) are coming off a 78-54 win over Ohio on Saturday, while the Blue Raiders (3-1) will look to rebound from a 93-72 loss at Coastal Carolina on Monday. Tip-off from the HTC Center is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 1-0, having beaten MTSU 81-62 on Dec. 27, 2004. The Wildcats are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. MTSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140. Before making any Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and see what it has to say.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State:

Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State spread: Villanova -17.5

Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State over-under: 140 points

Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State money line: Villanova -2924; MTSU +1050

Villanova is averaging 75.3 points per game

Middle Tennessee State is hitting on 48.3 percent of its shots from the floor

Villanova has known nothing but success under coach Jay Wright, entering his 19th season with the Wildcats. Wright's teams have compiled a 450-176 (.719) record, including winning two national championships. Villanova has had seven winning seasons in a row, including four of 30 wins or more, and has had a winning mark in 23 of the past 26 seasons. The Wildcats have won the last six in-season events they have taken part in, going back to the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2013.

Offensively, freshman forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is averaging a double-double with 14.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. In the season opener Nov. 5 against Army, Robinson-Earl poured in 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. In the win over Ohio, he made his presence felt all over the floor with 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

But just because the Wildcats have had a lot of success this decade, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State spread on Thursday.

That's because Middle Tennessee State has also started the season out with a lot of success with wins over Maryville, Tenn., Lipscomb and Mars Hill. The Blue Raiders have had a winning record in seven of the past eight seasons and in 14 of the past 17. Middle Tennessee State has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances, the last coming in 2017, and have won 10 conference championships, including the 2017-2018 title.

Leading the Blue Raiders' offense has been senior guard Antonio Green, who has hit the 30-point mark twice already. Green, who is averaging 23.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists, had a season-high 31 points, including going 5 for 9 from 3-point range, against Mars Hill. In the loss to Coastal Carolina, he was held to 18 points but still grabbed seven rebounds and knocked down five of nine 3-pointers.

