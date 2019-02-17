Villanova vs. St. John's odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 99-67 roll

Villanova's quest for another Big East Conference championship and deep NCAA Tournament run continues Sunday when it travels to Madison Square Garden to meet St. John's. The 13th-ranked Wildcats (20-5, 11-1) are 9-1 in their last 10 games, while St. John's (18-7, 6-6) has won three of five. Villanova rallied to beat the Red Storm 76-71 in January and split a pair of meetings last season. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are four-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. St. John's odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 145. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Villanova vs. St. John's picks of your own.

Under coach Jay Wright, Villanova has made the NCAA Tournament in 13 of the past 14 seasons, winning national championships in 2015-16 and in 2017-18. The Wildcats have won at least 32 games the past four seasons. They also have had the Red Storm's number, going 20-2 against them since the 2003-04 season.

Villanova is led by senior guard Phil Booth (18.5 ppg). Booth helped rally the Wildcats from a five-point halftime deficit to beat St. John's in January, scoring 23 points. Senior forward Eric Paschall (17.6 ppg) has also played well of late, scoring 25 points in Wednesday's win over Providence. He had 25 against St. John's the last time out as well. Sophomore guard Collin Gillespie (11.6 ppg) has equaled or surpassed his average in six of the past 10 games, including a game-high 30 versus Georgetown on Feb. 3.

But just because Villanova has dominated this series of late doesn't guarantee they will win or even cover against St. John's.

The Red Storm are tied for third in the conference with Seton Hall and are having their best season since going 21-12 and losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2014-15. St. John's has been ranked as high as No. 24 in the Jan. 7 Associated Press poll, and have two notable wins over Marquette, 89-69 at home on Jan. 1 and 70-69 in Milwaukee on Feb. 5.

St. John's averages 79.7 points, 40th-best in the country, compared to 76.2 for Villanova (97th best). Junior guard Shamorie Ponds (20.5) leads the Red Storm in scoring, and has equaled or surpassed that in eight of the past 10 games, including 28 against Marquette Feb. 5. He also scored 23 at Villanova Jan. 8.

