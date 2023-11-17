Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Maryland 1-2, Villanova 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will head out on the road to face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Finneran Pavilion. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Terrapins had to settle for a 66-63 defeat against the Blazers. That's two games in a row now that Maryland has lost by exactly three points.

Despite their loss, Maryland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Donta Scott, who earned 13 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jahmir Young was another key contributor, earning 14 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Villanova found out the hard way on Monday. They fell to the Quakers 76-72.

The losing side was boosted by Justin Moore, who earned 25 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Terrapins' defeat dropped their record down to 1-2, while the Wildcats' bumped their own down to the opposite: 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.