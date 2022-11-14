The University of Virginia canceled its basketball game scheduled for Monday night against Northern Iowa after an on-campus shooting that took place Sunday night leaving three football players dead and two others injured, school president Jim Ryan announced in a press conference Monday morning.

"This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community," Ryan said. "The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all of those who knew and loved them. They are all in my prayers. When I see our students, I see my own kids. I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child. Please know that we will do everything we can to honor their lives and will come together soon as a community to mourn these losses."

Linebacker D'Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler were fatally shot after returning from a class field trip at around 10:30 p.m. in one of the school's parking garages, Ryan said. The suspect is former football player Chris Jones, who was at large overnight but was apprehended Monday morning after authorities conducted an overnight manhunt.

Virginia implemented a shelter-in-place order that was lifted after Jones was detained by authorities. Classes were canceled at the school on Monday.

Jones is charged with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony.

It's unclear when classes will resume and there has been no update to the status of Virginia football's game on Saturday, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Cavaliers are playing host to No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

Virginia's men's basketball team is 2-0 on the season and No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 after its undefeated start to the season which included wins over North Carolina Central and Monmouth. There has been no announcement on the status of its next game, scheduled to take place at home on Friday against No. 5 Baylor.