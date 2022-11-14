One week into the season, the top 10 of the AP Top 25 remains unchanged from the preseason edition.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are still a comfortable No. 1, but faced some pressure; Carolina trailed as many as eight at home Friday night vs. Charleston before gathering for a 102-86 victory. Gonzaga stands firm at No. 2 after the Bulldogs overcame a double-digit second half deficit Friday night against Michigan State while playing aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

Houston and Kentucky are still Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while Baylor comes in at No. 5, ahead of No. 6 Kansas. Those two schools were tied in the fifth spot in the preseason edition.

Two teams fell out of the rankings following losses to unranked opponents: Villanova (16) was bounced after it lost a close game at Temple over the weekend, while Oregon (21) took a double-digit home loss to UC Irvine. Villanova, now under the tutelage of coach Kyle Neptune, is unranked for the first time since 2019. Tennessee, which was previously 11th, fell to 22nd after it lost to unranked Colorado on Sunday.

With Nova and Oregon out, Texas A&M (24) and UConn (25) join the ranks.

Here's the full first poll of the regular season.

AP Top 25



The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary's 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1