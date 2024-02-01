Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Le Moyne 9-11, Wagner 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Le Moyne has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Le Moyne Dolphins and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Le Moyne, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Dolphins beat the Sharks 87-74.

Meanwhile, Wagner fought the good fight in their overtime contest against CCSU on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Blue Devils. Wagner just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

The Dolphins' victory bumped their record up to 9-11. As for the Seahawks, they now have a losing record at 9-10.