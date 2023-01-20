Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Wagner

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 4-15; Wagner 9-7

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are 2-13 against the Wagner Seahawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Blue Devils and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner will be strutting in after a victory while Central Connecticut State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Central Connecticut State came up short against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday, falling 88-80.

Meanwhile, Wagner didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Merrimack Warriors on Monday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 win.

Central Connecticut State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Blue Devils, who are 9-10 against the spread.

Central Connecticut State is now 4-15 while Wagner sits at 9-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Central Connecticut State is stumbling into the contest with the 20th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.