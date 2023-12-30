Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 77-75 margin from Wake Forest's win over Va. Tech in their previous head-to-head back in December of 2022. Wake Forest has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Va. Tech 44-24.

Wake Forest entered the match having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Va. Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Va. Tech 9-3, Wake Forest 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Va. Tech has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Va. Tech Hokies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Va. Tech entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 77-55 margin over the Eagles. That's two games straight that Va. Tech has won by exactly 22 points.

Lynn Kidd was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Robbie Beran, who scored seven points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.6 points), and they went ahead and made it six last Thursday. They put the hurt on the Blue Hose with a sharp 91-68 win. The score was close at the half, but Wake Forest pulled away in the second half with 51 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wake Forest to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kevin Miller, who scored 19 points along with seven assists. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with nine rebounds.

The Hokies pushed their record up to 9-3 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.5 points per game. As for the Demon Deacons, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Va. Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Va. Tech couldn't quite finish off Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 and fell 77-75. Can Va. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.