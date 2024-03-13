The second round of the 2024 ACC Tournament features the No. 5 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish colliding on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish knocked off Georgia Tech 84-80 in the first round on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Wake Forest beat Clemson 81-76 on March 9 to end the regular season.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 136. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest:

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest spread: Demon Deacons -8.5

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest over/under: 136 points

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest money line: Demon Deacons -411, Fighting Irish +317

WAKE: Wake Forest has hit the team total Over in 20 of its last 28 games

ND: Notre Dame is 18-13 ATS this season

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Wake Forest can cover

Junior guard Hunter Sallis is an effective scorer for this squad. He excels when driving to the rim and has a reliable jumper to knock down shots from mid-range and beyond the arc. He leads the team in scoring (18.3) with 4.2 rebounds and shoots 41% from downtown. In his last game, Sallis had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore guard Kevin Miller provides the Demon Deacons with another smooth scorer in the backcourt. Miller gets into the lane on a consistent basis due to his speed, logging 15.4 points and 3.7 assists per game. On Mar. 2 against Virginia Tech, Miller finished with 21 points and six assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Freshman guard Markus Burton is a strong playmaker for the Irish. He is logging 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season. In the first-round win over Georgia Tech, Burton dropped 21 points, eight assists and made three 3-pointers.

Freshman guard Braeden Shrewsberry gives the Fighting Irish a capable ball handler. Shrewsberry has a smooth jumper to keep the defense honest. He averaged 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and makes 36% of his 3-point attempts. In his last outing, Shrewsberry tallied 23 points and went 5-of-8 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 144 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.