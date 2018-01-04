Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant steers $3 million to Longhorns basketball program
Durant's gift is the largest by a former University of Texas basketball player
Golden State Warriors All-Star and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is donating $3 million to the University of Texas, to support Texas basketball and the Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation, the university announced Thursday.
It's the largest donation ever by a former Texas basketball player.
"My time as a Longhorn helped build the foundation for who I am today as a player and a person, and the UT team will always be my family," said Durant. "It's important to me to continue to give back to The University and ensure that future student-athletes have all the opportunities they need to succeed. It's an honor to have such a close and unique relationship with Texas Basketball, and I'm grateful to be able to contribute."
In honor of Durant's substantial contribution, the main entrance the Denton A. Cooley Pavilion will be named The Kevin Durant Texas Basketball Center. The men's basketball facilities will also be named The Kevin Durant Basketball Facility for Men.
$2.5 million of the donation will go to Texas basketball, while the remaining $500,00 will be divvied out to UT's Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation.
"Kevin Durant has an incredibly strong and personal connection with not only our basketball program, but The University of Texas as a whole. Each time I've had the opportunity to visit with Kevin, I've been impressed with his genuine appreciation for his time, growth and development at Texas," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "This gift means a great deal to our entire University, but it's more of a reflection of how meaningful the relationships that Kevin built while at Texas remain true to this day."
In his lone season at Texas before making the leap to the NBA, Durant led the Longhorns to a 25-10 record and earned consensus National Player of the Year honors while averaging 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
