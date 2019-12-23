Washington vs. Hawaii odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven simulation

The Hawaii Warriors will take on the No. 22 Washington Huskies at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at Stan Sheriff Center as part of the 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Washington is 9-2 while Hawaii is 8-3. The Huskies are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hawaii vs. Washington odds, while the over-under is set at 144. the Huskies are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games. The Warriors are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games. Before entering any Washington vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Washington vs. Hawaii 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Hawaii downed Texas-El Paso 67-63 on Sunday. Bernardo Da Silva came off the bench to lead the Warriors with 17 points and Samuta Avea added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Eddie Stansberry leads Hawaii with 18.5 points per game and Drew Buggs dishes 5.6 assists per contest.

Washington swamped Ball State 85-64 on Sunday. Jaden McDaniels led the Huskies with 22 points, Quade Green added 21 points and six assists and Isaiah Stewart chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds. Stewart leads Washington with 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The total has gone over in four of Washington's last six games, and has gone over in six of the Huskies' last nine Monday games. The total has gone over in four of Hawaii's last five games, and has gone under in eight of the Warriors' last 12 games against Pac-12 conference foes.

So who wins Washington vs. Hawaii? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawaii vs. Washington spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.