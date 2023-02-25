Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Utah Valley 21-7; Abilene Christian 13-14

What to Know

Get ready for a WAC battle as the Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Abilene Christian was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 91-89 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Wildcats had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 77-58 to the Tarleton State Texans.

Abilene Christian is now 13-14 while Utah Valley sits at 21-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Abilene Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Wolverines' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Abilene Christian have won two out of their last three games against Utah Valley.