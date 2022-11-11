Who's Playing

Delaware @ Air Force

Current Records: Delaware 1-0; Air Force 0-1

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will take on the Air Force Falcons at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Clune Arena. Delaware will be strutting in after a win while Air Force will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Fightin' Blue Hens took their game against the Wilmington (DE) Wildcats on Monday by a conclusive 78-54 score.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Air Force as they fell 62-58 to the Bowling Green Falcons on Monday. Marcell McCreary had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just nine points and four turnovers.

Air Force's loss took them down to 0-1 while Delaware's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Air Force can steal Delaware's luck or if Delaware records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.