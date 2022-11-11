Who's Playing
Delaware @ Air Force
Current Records: Delaware 1-0; Air Force 0-1
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will take on the Air Force Falcons at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Clune Arena. Delaware will be strutting in after a win while Air Force will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Fightin' Blue Hens took their game against the Wilmington (DE) Wildcats on Monday by a conclusive 78-54 score.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Air Force as they fell 62-58 to the Bowling Green Falcons on Monday. Marcell McCreary had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just nine points and four turnovers.
Air Force's loss took them down to 0-1 while Delaware's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Air Force can steal Delaware's luck or if Delaware records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.