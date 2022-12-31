Who's Playing

Nevada @ Air Force

Current Records: Nevada 11-3; Air Force 9-5

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Nevada Wolf Pack will be on the road. Nevada and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clune Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Wolf Pack for now since they're up 11-1 across their past 12 matchups.

On Wednesday Nevada capped 2022 off with a 74-72 win over the Boise State Broncos. Having forecasted a close victory for Nevada, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Kenan Blackshear was the offensive standout of the matchup for Nevada, picking up 20 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Air Force's 2022 ended with a 71-55 loss against the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday.

Nevada's win lifted them to 11-3 while Air Force's defeat dropped them down to 9-5. We'll see if the Wolf Pack can repeat their recent success or if the Falcons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Air Force.