Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Buffalo 2-13, Akron 11-4

What to Know

Buffalo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Buffalo Bulls and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena.

The experts predicted a close game on Tuesday and a win for Buffalo, but boy were they wrong. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 86-65 punch to the gut against the RedHawks. The game was a close 38-36 at the break, but unfortunately for Buffalo it sure didn't stay that way.

Buffalo's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shawn Fulcher, who scored 20 points, and Ryan Sabol who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fulcher has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Akron had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They snuck past the Cardinals with a 80-76 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Akron to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ali Ali, who scored 17 points. Enrique Freeman was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulls bumped their record down to 2-13 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Zips, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Buffalo might still be hurting after the devastating 101-77 loss they got from Akron when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Buffalo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.