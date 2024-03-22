Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Charleston 24-7, Alabama 21-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:35 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:35 p.m. ET Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Charleston Cougars are set to clash at 7:35 p.m. ET on Friday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Florida didn't disappoint and broke past the 175 point over/under on Friday. The Crimson Tide took a 102-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gators.

Despite the loss, Alabama got a solid performance out of Aaron Estrada, who scored 17 points along with six assists and two steals. Estrada didn't help Alabama's cause all that much against Arkansas last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Mark Sears was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, Charleston had already won 11 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13 points), and they went ahead and made it 12 on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Seawolves 82-79. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Charleston has posted since November 6, 2023.

Among those leading the charge was Reyne Smith, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Frankie Policelli, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

The Crimson Tide have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-11 record this season. As for the Cougars, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 14 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 27-7 record this season.

Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Alabama is a big 9-point favorite against Charleston, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 173 points.

