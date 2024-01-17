Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Alabama and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Alabama is up 36-34 over Missouri.

Alabama entered the game having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Missouri step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Missouri 8-8, Alabama 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Missouri Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Coleman Coliseum. Missouri is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Alabama will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

Missouri fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against South Carolina on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 71-69. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Missouri was the slight favorite coming in.

Noah Carter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Alabama and Miss. State on Saturday hardly resembled the 72-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Crimson Tide walked away with an 82-74 victory over the Bulldogs.

Alabama's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mark Sears, who scored 22 points. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Tigers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season. As for the Crimson Tide, their win bumped their record up to 11-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked fourth in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Missouri is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 10-6 against the spread, Alabama has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Missouri is only 4-11-1 ATS.

Odds

Alabama is a big 14.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.