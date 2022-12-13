Who's Playing

Memphis @ No. 4 Alabama

Current Records: Memphis 8-2; Alabama 8-1

What to Know

The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Memphis Tigers at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Crimson Tide didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Houston Cougars this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 win. Forward Noah Clowney (16 points) was the top scorer for Bama.

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, winning 82-73. Guard Kendric Davis was the offensive standout of the contest for Memphis, picking up 27 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. If their 6-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought Bama up to 8-1 and Memphis to 8-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crimson Tide have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them 11th in college basketball. Memphis is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them 20th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama and Memphis both have one win in their last two games.