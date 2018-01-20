WATCH: Alex Rodriguez fires up Michigan State with speech before playing Indiana

After losing two of the last three games in Big Ten play, Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo reached deep into the well of motivation by bringing out former baseball star Alex Rodriguez to pump up his team ahead of Michigan State's game against Indiana on Friday night .

A-Rod, a fiery competitor who played 22 seasons in the MLB and was a 14-time All-Star, didn't mince words when talking about Sparty's potential this season.

"If you want it, you're world champs," he declared. "You have an abundance of talent. So trust your coaches — there's no better coaching staff in the world than what you have right here."

“If you want it, you’re world champs.”- @AROD with a pump up speech for @MSU_Basketball before tonight's game on FS1. pic.twitter.com/7XmgHeqxVw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 19, 2018

Michigan State is 16-3 this season despite the two recent slip-ups in league play. And with a favorable schedule -- along with a wealth of talent -- the Spartans are still a trendy pick to make a deep postseason run if they can get past their January slump.

Michigan State plays Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at home on Friday, just six days after suffering a home loss to Michigan.