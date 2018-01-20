WATCH: Alex Rodriguez fires up Michigan State with speech before playing Indiana
'If you want it, you're world champs,' A-Rod told the Spartans, which isn't exactly correct
After losing two of the last three games in Big Ten play, Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo reached deep into the well of motivation by bringing out former baseball star Alex Rodriguez to pump up his team ahead of Michigan State's game against Indiana on Friday night .
A-Rod, a fiery competitor who played 22 seasons in the MLB and was a 14-time All-Star, didn't mince words when talking about Sparty's potential this season.
"If you want it, you're world champs," he declared. "You have an abundance of talent. So trust your coaches — there's no better coaching staff in the world than what you have right here."
Michigan State is 16-3 this season despite the two recent slip-ups in league play. And with a favorable schedule -- along with a wealth of talent -- the Spartans are still a trendy pick to make a deep postseason run if they can get past their January slump.
Michigan State plays Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at home on Friday, just six days after suffering a home loss to Michigan.
-
SLU suspends 3, expels 1 for misconduct
The players have the right to appeal the decision within three business days
-
Trae Young and Oklahoma face OSU
Young is coming off his worst game as a Sooner and will try and bounce back vs. the Cowboy...
-
How to watch Arizona-Stanford
The Wildcats face a surging Stanford team that has risen as a potential Pac-12 contender
-
How to watch WVU-Texas on CBS
The reeling Mountaineers look to get back on track against Texas at home
-
How to watch Villanova-UConn
The first-ranked Wildcats travel to UConn to face a middling Huskies team that is 3-3 in league...
-
Edwards 'family' has Purdue surging
The Boilermakers top two scorers share a last name, but aren't related
Add a Comment