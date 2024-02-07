Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ American Eagles

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-19, American 13-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the American Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Bender Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Loyola Maryland was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Loyola Maryland found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 70-67. Loyola Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Deon Perry, who scored 21 points along with four steals. He hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games. Another player making a difference was D'Angelo Stines, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but American ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-66 victory over the Bison. The victory made it back-to-back wins for American.

American can attribute much of their success to Matt Rogers, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rogers has scored all season. Lorenzo Donadio was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

The Greyhounds dropped their record down to 4-19 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.4 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-10 record this season.

While only Loyola Maryland took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Wednesday, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Loyola Maryland against the spread have faith in an upset since their 7-15 ATS record can't hold a candle to American's 13-9.

Loyola Maryland came up short against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-52. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

American is a big 11-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

American has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.