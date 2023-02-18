Who's Playing

Utah @ Arizona State

Current Records: Utah 17-10; Arizona State 18-9

What to Know

The Utah Utes lost both of their matches to the Arizona State Sun Devils last season on scores of 62-64 and 61-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Utes and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Utah has to be hurting after a devastating 88-62 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. Utah was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Center Branden Carlson (19 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

Meanwhile, ASU came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, falling 67-59. The top scorer for the Sun Devils was guard DJ Horne (15 points).

The losses put the Utes at 17-10 and ASU at 18-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them fourth in college basketball. ASU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them fifth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State and Utah both have five wins in their last ten games.