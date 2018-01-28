WATCH: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl accidentally hits his own player in the face

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl put up a better fight than did his team's opponent on Saturday.

During the Tigers' SEC 95-70 rout of LSU, Pearl, who is known to show plenty of emotion from the sidelines, got a little too amped and accidentally and threw an air punch, which inadvertently smacked one of his own players, Jared Harper, in the face.

Bruce Pearl got a liiiiiiittle carried away 😂 #SCNotTop10pic.twitter.com/ukCGbUvr2A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2018

Fortunately, Pearl's punch didn't land cleanly and Harper played the rest of the game with no after-effects. Even more fortunate for Auburn: the Tigers smackdown of LSU moved them to 7-1 in SEC play this season.