WATCH: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl accidentally hits his own player in the face
Fortunately the player appeared to be OK and Auburn got an easy SEC win
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl put up a better fight than did his team's opponent on Saturday.
During the Tigers' SEC 95-70 rout of LSU, Pearl, who is known to show plenty of emotion from the sidelines, got a little too amped and accidentally and threw an air punch, which inadvertently smacked one of his own players, Jared Harper, in the face.
Bruce Pearl got a liiiiiiittle carried away 😂 #SCNotTop10pic.twitter.com/ukCGbUvr2A— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2018
Fortunately, Pearl's punch didn't land cleanly and Harper played the rest of the game with no after-effects. Even more fortunate for Auburn: the Tigers smackdown of LSU moved them to 7-1 in SEC play this season.
