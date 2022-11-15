Who's Playing

Winthrop @ No. 15 Auburn

Current Records: Winthrop 2-1; Auburn 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Winthrop Eagles will be on the road. They will take on the #15 Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Neville Arena. The Eagles will be seeking to avenge the 119-85 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 24 of 2017.

Winthrop was able to grind out a solid win over the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders this past Saturday, winning 76-68.

Meanwhile, Auburn netted a 67-59 victory over the South Florida Bulls this past Friday. The Tigers' guard Wendell Green Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points.

Their wins bumped Winthrop to 2-1 and Auburn to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Winthrop and Auburn clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.