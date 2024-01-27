Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boise State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Boise State is up 39-37 over Utah State.

Boise State came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Utah State 17-2, Boise State 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the Boise State Broncos are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at ExtraMile Arena. Utah State knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Boise State likes a good challenge.

Utah State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Bulldogs with a sharp 83-62 victory on Saturday.

Utah State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Great Osobor out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ian Martinez, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Broncos beat the Bulldogs 72-68 on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Boise State.

Boise State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from O'Mar Stanley, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chibuzo Agbo, who scored 16 points.

The Aggies pushed their record up to 17-2 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.8 points per game. As for the Broncos, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Utah State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Boise State over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Boise State is a 3-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah State.