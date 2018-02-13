WATCH: Bucknell buzzer-beater seals epic comeback win over Colgate

Patriot League leader Bucknell appeared to be down and out on Monday night to second-place challenger Colgate. The Bison found themselves trailing by 10 points in the final minute -- including an eight-point deficit with 33 seconds remaining -- but mounted a comeback of epic proportions to escape with a win.

Colgate guard Sean O'Brien drilled a free throw with 33 seconds remaining to give his team a 64-56 lead, but that would be the last points the Raiders would score. From there, Bucknell came fast and furious, cutting the lead in increments before a bucket-and-the-foul opportunity seized by Nana Foulland with 11 seconds left pulled the Bison within two points.

The rest ... well, I'll let the video tell the story.

With the win, Bucknell improved to 12-2 in the Patriot League and avoided its first losing streak in the conference this season, as it lost to Lehigh last Monday in an overtime thriller.

Barring a total meltdown in its final four regular-season games, Bucknell -- which will be favored from here out -- is likely on its way to a regular-season conference crown for a fourth consecutive season.