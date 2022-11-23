Who's Playing

No. 22 Tennessee @ Butler

Current Records: Tennessee 2-1; Butler 3-1

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will take on the #22 Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything came up roses for Butler at home against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday as the team secured an 89-42 victory. Butler's guard Eric Hunter Jr was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 15 points and six assists in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last Wednesday was the absolute smackdown the Volunteers laid on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Guard Josiah-Jordan James and forward Olivier Nkamhoua were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former had 18 points along with six rebounds and the latter had 18 points. Nkamhoua had some trouble finding his footing against the Colorado Buffaloes last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Butler is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Butler to 3-1 and Tennessee to 2-1. Both Butler and the Volunteers have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.