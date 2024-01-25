Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: CS Fullerton 9-10, Cal Poly 4-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

What to Know

CS Fullerton is 8-2 against Cal Poly since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, CS Fullerton will stroll into this one as the favorite.

CS Fullerton can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They secured a 73-69 W over the Gauchos.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 65-53 to the Roadrunners. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Poly in their matchups with Cal-Baker.: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Titans' victory bumped their record up to 9-10. As for the Mustangs, they bumped their record down to 4-15 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road.

CS Fullerton took their win against Cal Poly when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 83-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for CS Fullerton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.