Who's Playing
Hampton Pirates @ Campbell Fighting Camels
Current Records: Hampton 6-21, Campbell 12-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hampton Pirates and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Hampton is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
On Saturday, the Pirates were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 67-61. The victory was just what Hampton needed coming off of a 93-73 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 81-66 bruising from the Dragons. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Pirates' win ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-21. As for the Fighting Camels, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.
Hampton came up short against the Fighting Camels in their previous meeting back in January, falling 80-69. Can Hampton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Campbell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Campbell 80 vs. Hampton 69
- Feb 23, 2022 - Hampton 68 vs. Campbell 66
- Jan 26, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Hampton 60
- Feb 19, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Hampton 68
- Feb 18, 2021 - Campbell 76 vs. Hampton 57
- Feb 13, 2020 - Campbell 75 vs. Hampton 49
- Jan 23, 2020 - Hampton 83 vs. Campbell 74
- Mar 07, 2019 - Campbell 86 vs. Hampton 77
- Feb 13, 2019 - Campbell 87 vs. Hampton 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - Hampton 64 vs. Campbell 58