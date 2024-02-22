Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Hampton 6-21, Campbell 12-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hampton Pirates and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Hampton is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, the Pirates were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 67-61. The victory was just what Hampton needed coming off of a 93-73 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 81-66 bruising from the Dragons. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Pirates' win ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-21. As for the Fighting Camels, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton came up short against the Fighting Camels in their previous meeting back in January, falling 80-69. Can Hampton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Campbell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.