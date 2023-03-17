Charles Barkley has the ability to say something that stops everyone in their tracks, and he did it again on Friday. This time, Barkley revealed that he used to clean his uniform by showering in it.

During a conversation on 'Road to the Final Four,' Barkley casually mentioned that he and his teammates used to shower in their uniforms after games.

"I'm so old, we used to take a shower in our uniforms."

When everyone else on the ball raised their eyebrows at that statement, Barkley tried to explain himself. Barkley said that, early in his NBA career, teams still flew on commercial flights. Because of that, he didn't have much time to wash his uniform, so he would just shower in it.

"We flew commercial, so when you played the night before and flew the next morning, how exactly were you going to get your uniform clean?" Barkley said. "You had to wash your uniform yourself. After the game, when you got to the room, you took a shower in your uniform, dried, and dropped it on the commercial airliner the next day."

When Clark Kellogg pointed out that you don't have to shower in a uniform to clean it, Barkley said he still preferred his method.

"No, but it's easier to do it that way," Barkley said.

Based on this information, there may have been some open seats around Barkley on team flights and in the visitor's locker room throughout the early years of his career.