Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: UCF 12-6, Cincinnati 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UCF, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Knights were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mountaineers, taking the game 72-59.

UCF's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ibrahima Diallo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Diallo has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Antwann Jones, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's game on Monday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 74-69 to the Jayhawks. Cincinnati has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Cincinnati struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Knights' win bumped their record up to 12-6. As for the Bearcats, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Cincinnati is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCF.