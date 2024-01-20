Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: PFW 13-6, Clev. State 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clev. State is 8-2 against PFW since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Clev. State will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Clev. State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. That's two games in a row now that Clev. State has lost by exactly eight points.

Meanwhile, PFW's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 85-79 to the Jaguars. PFW found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 32% worse than the opposition.

The Vikings have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for the Mastodons, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clev. State beat PFW 79-74 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against PFW.