Who's Playing

Brown @ Cornell

Current Records: Brown 10-9; Cornell 14-5

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Big Red and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cornell winning the first 74-72 on the road and Brown taking the second 81-80.

Cornell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 95-89 to the Harvard Crimson.

Meanwhile, Brown didn't have too much trouble with the Columbia Lions at home on Saturday as they won 97-85.

Brown's win lifted them to 10-9 while Cornell's loss dropped them down to 14-5. We'll see if Brown can repeat their recent success or if the Big Red bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cornell and Brown both have one win in their last two games.