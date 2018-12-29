WATCH: Dayton's Obi Toppin throws down insane between-the-legs dunk vs. Georgia Southern

It's not often you see college basketball players spice up dunks in games. It's an even more rare occurrence to see some flair in closely-contested games.

Dayton's Obi Toppin swam upstream on both accounts Saturday, going between-the-legs for a jam in transition against Georgia Southern. It was two of his total 22 points on the afternoon, and unquestionably his most flashy. The Flyers would go on to win a close one over the Eagles 94-90.

Obi Toppin with the best dunk of the season. Surely the first between-the-legs dunk I’ve ever seen in a game. @otoppin1 pic.twitter.com/BE1egy8MNc — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 29, 2018

Toppin has been among the most impressive players in the A-10 all season, so his 22-point explosion -- his second in three games -- should come as no surprise. Neither should his super jams, which have been happening on a regular basis all season. He's got a ton of spring and uses it regularly to finish around the rim with ease.

A freshman, Toppin is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game for Dayton. Earlier this season, he set a program record with most dunks -- eight -- against Detroit Mercy.