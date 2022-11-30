Who's Playing

Samford @ DePaul

Current Records: Samford 6-2; DePaul 3-3

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Samford Bulldogs will be on the road. They will square off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 84-82 to the UT Southern FireHawks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the contest between DePaul and the Texas A&M Aggies last week was not particularly close, with the Blue Demons falling 82-66. DePaul's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Eral Penn, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and guard Umoja Gibson, who posted a double-double on 13 points and ten assists along with six steals. That makes it four consecutive games in which Penn has had at least ten rebounds.

Samford is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those brave souls putting their money on DePaul against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 2-4 record ATS can't hold a candle to Samford's 3-1.

Samford is now 6-2 while the Blue Demons sit at 3-3. The Bulldogs are 0-1 after losses this year, DePaul 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.