Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Duke

Regular Season Records: Oral Roberts 30-4; Duke 26-8

What to Know

The #12 Duke Blue Devils and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to clash at 7:10 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils beat the Virginia Cavaliers 59-49 on Saturday. Duke can attribute much of their success to center Kyle Filipowski, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards, and guard Jeremy Roach, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts earned some more postseason success in their game last week. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 92-58 win over the North Dakota State Bison. Oral Roberts got double-digit scores from five players: guard Max Abmas (26), forward Patrick Mwamba (20), guard Issac McBride (10), forward DeShang Weaver (10), and forward Connor Vanover (10). Patrick Mwamba's performance made up for a slower contest against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies last Monday. Mwamba's points were the most he has had all season.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.9 on average. But the Golden Eagles come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 84.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 6-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.