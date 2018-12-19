WATCH: Duke's Zion Williamson hits head on backboard while swatting shot at the rim

Zion Williamson's leaping ability and overall athleticism is not of this world. When he dunks, the rim and the apparatus supporting it quivers. When he attacks the rim, defenders sometimes smartly scoot left or right to avoid contact with his beastly body. And when he blocks shots at the rim? Well, he apparently sometimes bangs his head on the backboard.

This is the Zion that America craves: shot-swatting, backboard-head-banging Zion is pure bliss.

Zion almost got taken out 😮 pic.twitter.com/YmnutueVzk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2018

Zion only managed two blocks on the night Tuesday against Princeton, which holds steady with his season average, but he did so in emphatic fashion to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in only 20 minutes of action.

Duke would go on to win, handily, 101-50.