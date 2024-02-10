Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Furman 12-12, ETSU 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Furman Paladins and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Freedom Hall.

The point spread may have favored Furman on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-69 to the Bears. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 147 point over/under.

Meanwhile, ETSU entered their tilt with the Terriers with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Buccaneers walked away with a 57-50 win over the Terriers on Wednesday.

The Paladins have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-12 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 82-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Furman since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.