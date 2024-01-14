Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: UAB 10-5, FAU 12-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, FAU is heading back home. The FAU Owls and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but FAU and Tulane didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. Not to be outdone by the Green Wave, the Owls got past the Green Wave on a last-second free throw courtesy of Alijah Martin with but a second left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

FAU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Vladislav Goldin out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nick Boyd, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 4 assists.

Meanwhile, UAB had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Sunday. They snuck past the Bulls with a 75-71 win.

Yaxel Lendeborg was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. The game was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

The Owls' victory bumped their record up to 12-4. As for the Blazers, they pushed their record up to 10-5 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

FAU took their victory against UAB in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 78-56. With FAU ahead 46-27 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

UAB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FAU.