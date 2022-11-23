Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Florida International

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-3; Florida International 2-2

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 91-85 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the game between Stony Brook and the Brown Bears last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Stony Brook falling 64-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Florida International is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Florida International at 2-2 and Stony Brook at 1-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 84.5 on average. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Odds

The Panthers are a big 9-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.