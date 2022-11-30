Who's Playing

Maine @ Fordham

Current Records: Maine 4-2; Fordham 6-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the Maine Black Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Fordham was able to grind out a solid win over the Harvard Crimson on Sunday, winning 68-60. Fordham got double-digit scores from four players: guard Darius Quisenberry (18), forward Abdou Tsimbila (16), guard Kyle Rose (13), and forward Khalid Moore (10). Abdou Tsimbila's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Stonehill Skyhawks last week.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears came up short against the Brown Bears on Sunday, falling 70-63.

Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 6-1 while Maine's loss dropped them down to 4-2. On Sunday Fordham relied heavily on Tsimbila, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds in addition to five blocks. It will be up to Maine's defense to limit his damage Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.76

Odds

The Rams are a big 10-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fordham have won two out of their last three games against Maine.