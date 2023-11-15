Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Cornell 3-0, George Mason 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will head out on the road to face off against the George Mason Patriots at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. Cornell pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Patriots.

Cornell waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 78-73.

Cornell's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chris Manon, who earned 14 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Patriots got the win against the Governors on Friday by a conclusive 67-45. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-15.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Mason to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keyshawn Hall, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jared Billups, who earned 8 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Big Red to 3-0 and the Patriots to 2-0.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, George Mason is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cornell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

George Mason is a 3-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.